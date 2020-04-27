The Flemish Greens now also say that there is no need to extend the Federal Government's power of attorney

Previously both the Flemish nationalists and the Flemish socialists said that there they saw no reason to extend the power of attorney for a further three months beyond June.

The power of attorney enables the Federal Government to implement measures quickly by issuing royal decrees. This by-passes the parliamentary process. The power of attorney is valid or three months and can be extended by a further three months if parliament deems it necessary. However, this is looking highly unlikely as after the Flemish nationalists and the Flemish socialists, the Flemish greens (that form a single group in the Federal Parliament with their Francophone counterparts) have now also said that they don’t believe that it will be necessary.

The leader of the green group in the Federal Parliament Kristof Calvo told VRT News that “A lot of the work is already been done by parliament”. Furthermore, the power of attorney is “a temporary thing and I see no reason to extend it”.

The Flemish greens are to put a number of proposals before parliament “We want to ask the High Council of Finance to draw up a crisis levy on large fortunes”.

“It seems logical to us that the very richest in society should make their contribution in the post-corona world”.

However, Mr Calvo wouldn't be drawn on what his party considers to be “large fortunes” or what exactly is meant by “make a contribution”.