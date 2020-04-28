3.9% of staff and 13.9% of residents in Flemish care homes infected with the novel coronavirus
The Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has told the Flemish Parliament’s Welfare Select Committee that 3.9% of staff and 13.49% of the residents of Flemish care homes tested so far have been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.
While 3.9% of the 28,157 staff tested thus far were found to be COVID-19 positive, 1.12% had symptoms of the virus.
Of the 14,709 care home residents that have been tested in Flanders 13.49% tested positive for the virus and 9.72% displayed symptoms, Mr Beke told the Welfare Select Committee.