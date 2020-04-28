3 years for man caught with 4kg of cocaine at Brussels Airport

The man was arrested at the airport at the end of 2019 after he had arrived on a plane from Sierra Leone. He had caught the attention of customs officers after a scan of his suitcase appeared to show that it was completely empty. Closer examination of the suitcase found that four kilograms of cocaine were concealed beneath a false lining.

He claimed to know nothing about the drugs. He said that a friend had asked him to take the suitcase to The Netherlands for him and that he had not asked any questions. He did however say that he thought that the case was rather heavy given that it was supposed to be empty. However, an examination of the man’s mobile phone found a number of messages containing the word cocaine.