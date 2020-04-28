A further 123 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 as the virus claims another 134 lives

During the past 24 hours a further 123 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, 65 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 3,976, up 8 on Monday’s figures.

Of these 876 are on intensive care wards. This is down 27 on yesterday. 566 patients are on ventilators (down 34).

A further 134 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in Belgium so far to 7,331. 46% of these occurred in hospitals. The deaths in hospitals are all confirmed COVID-19 deaths while deaths elsewhere include both confirmed and probable deaths from the virus.

A further 647 people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours, 331 of these were in care homes. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in Belgium to 47,334.