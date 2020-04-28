Dentists allowed to charge patients “corona supplement”
The Federation of Flemish Dentists has said that if they wish its members may charge their patients a supplement for treatment given during the current COVID-19 crisis. Currently dentists are having to spend more on for example protective clothing. Their surgeries also need to be thoroughly disinfected after every patient.
As result of the extra costs incurred some dentists are charging their patients an extra 50 euro for treatment.
Stefaan Hanson of the Federation of Flemish Dentists told VRT news that talks are currently underway with the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV) about the eventual reimbursement of at least part of the supplementary charge. Mr Hanson added he hopes that the talks will have reached a successful conclusion by the end of the week.