Dentists allowed to charge patients “corona supplement”

As result of the extra costs incurred some dentists are charging their patients an extra 50 euro for treatment.

Stefaan Hanson of the Federation of Flemish Dentists told VRT news that talks are currently underway with the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV) about the eventual reimbursement of at least part of the supplementary charge. Mr Hanson added he hopes that the talks will have reached a successful conclusion by the end of the week.