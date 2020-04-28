Limburg company produces machine for masks and hand gel

For the past quarter of a century TW Service has been specialised in vending machines for products such as drinks, confectionary and bread.

The company’s Managing Directory Thierry Casier told VRT Radio 2 Limburg '"We have adapted a fair number of machines and made them ready to distribute face masks, protective gloves, disinfectant gel, etc. They can be placed in schools, at company premises, in stations, shopping centres… The system has a number of advantages. If the machines are installed at a place that is permanently accessible the protective goods will be available day and night. Furthermore they can be bought without the need for human contact”.

It will be up to those that have a machine installed to ensure that it is stocked. However, TW Service can put customers in touch with suppliers of masks, gel etc. The company has already received numerous enquiries from companies, colleges and local councils