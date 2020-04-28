Ghent refuse collectors perform haka
A hundred and fifty Ghent refuse collectors working for the Ivago company gathered on the Saint Peter’s Square in the East Flemish capital today. The refuse collectors were eager to show their support for everybody who is going the extra mile during the corona emergency. They decided to perform a haka in tribute.
The haka is a ceremonial dance or challenge originally performed by the Maoris of New Zealand. Hakas are usually associated with battle preparations, but are also performed to welcome visitors, to acknowledge great achievements or at funerals. The haka is also a trademark of the New Zealand rugby union team, the All Blacks, but Ghent refuse collectors can put up quite a display too!.