Skateboarder doesn’t survive crash with car

The accident occurred around 10PM. The skateboarder was hit when he was crossing a road. His head smashed into the car windscreen. It’s possible the young man didn’t hear the car approaching as he was wearing earbuds. The youngster was on his way to his grandparents’ home.

The accident happened in the immediate vicinity of his own home. Attempts were made to reanimate the youngster, but all help came too late.

Friends and relatives were soon at the scene. Several people including the driver were in a state shock and needed assistance.