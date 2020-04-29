Brussels Airlines: all flights suspended till 1 June
Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines has announced it will not operate any regular flights ahead of June. This means that the Lufthansa daughter will be keeping its planes on the tarmac for two weeks longer than initially planned.
Humanitarian aid transports as well as repatriation flights will go ahead.
Passengers with tickets have until the end of August to choose a new travel date and destination. Travel dates before the end of the year release a 50 euro discount. Tickets can also be refunded. Brussels Airlines staff will have to sign on for temporary unemployment for a longer period.