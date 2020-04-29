Phased plan to reopen the Flemish coast to visitors

You will only be able to rent a holiday flat starting 8 June, while day trippers would have to wait even longer.

The ten mayors reached agreement at a meeting with the Governor of West Flanders Province, Carl Decaluwé, and this morning. A further meeting is planned on 11 May before a definitive proposal is put to the national security council that has the final say.

Coastal mayors want to avoid too many people gathering in the same place this summer. Governor Decaluwé is determined on a common approach, but with every resort having its own character differences of opinion surfaced.

The mayor of Bredene is eager to ban all summer events: “We need our officers to police social distancing on the beach and in the shopping streets. Every summer’s day along the coast equals five Tomorrowland festivals. Our police won’t have time to deal with summer events. People need clarity and to know what is on and what isn’t!” said Steve Vandenberghe.

Mayor of Middelkerke Jean-Marie Dedecker believes summer events should be allowed if the necessary precautions are taken.