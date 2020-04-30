Bruges jailbirds reach out to seniors locked in care homes

Prisoners have been equipped with paper and glue and will call on their own inspiration to come up with a message for seniors, who haven’t had any physical contact with friends and family for many long weeks. So far the jailbirds have dispatched hundreds of cards to care homes.

Sadly perhaps, but the prisoners will remain anonymous to the seniors, who receive their good wishes. The prison authorities are wary of prisoners striking up new friendships with people who may be vulnerable.

“Prisoners do not live apart from reality and their heart is in the right place” says Kathleen De Vijver of Bruges Prison.

The corona crisis is keeping Bruges prison pretty busy. Elsewhere in the jail inmates, who have been interned as a result of psychiatric issues and are receiving care, are producing mouth masks for other prisoners.