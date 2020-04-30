Corona measures relaxed for Belgian pigeon fanciers

Corona measures have caused havoc to pigeon fanciers. The clampdown on non-essential journeys meant that many a pigeon fancier was unable to teach young birds how to fly back to their loft. To teach this pigeons need to be transported a safe distance away from their loft but this was judged to be a non-essential trip. Until now. It’s official: escorting your birds to a destination 25km from home is an essential journey. What better boost to the sport could you imagine!