Mouth masks, wipes and hand sanitiser on sale in some train stations
Starting next week Monday mouth masks, disinfectant wipes, gloves and hand sanitiser will all be available from vending machines in a number of train stations in Brussels and Wallonia.
Selecta, a company that usually fills its vending machines with snacks, has developed a new machine especially for this purpose. Whether stations in Flanders will also be blessed with such appliances isn’t entirely clear just yet. Mouth masks become obligatory on public transport for over 11’s on Monday.