130 further COVID-19 deaths, 152 new patients admitted to hospital

· During the past 24 hours a further 130 people have died of COVID-19. Of these 47 passed away in hospital and 83 died in care homes. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 7,703.

· The number of patients receiving hospital treatment for the virus continues to fall. Since yesterday 152 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals to 3,386. This is 223 fewer than yesterday. Of the new patients admitted to hospital during the past 24 hours 23% came from care homes.

· There are currently 740 COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards. This is 29 down on Thursday’s figures.

· During the past 24 hours a further 513 people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of infections recorded in Belgium so far to 513.

· Since 15 March a total of 11,892 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, 316 of whom during the past 24 hours.