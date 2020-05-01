40,000 crime reports drafted for breaches of the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19
According to figures released today, police services across the country have drafted a total of 40,000 crime reports for breaches of the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The measures came into force at midnight on 13 March and were tightened at noon on Wednesday 18 March.
The lion’s share of the 40,000 crime reports drafted during the past 7 weeks have been for breaches of the rules by adults. This is true in 36,000 (90%) of cases.
The remaining 4,000 (10% of the total) crime reports relate to breaches of the COVID-19 perpetrated by minors.