Fiscal revenue plummets

The closure of shops selling non-essential goods brought with it a big fall in VAT revenue. Meanwhile, the large number of people that have been laid off work saw revenue from income tax plummet.

Revenue from VAT was down 60% (or 1.3 billion euro) on March 2019. Meanwhile, Income tax revenue was down by one third and was 1 billion euro less in March 2020 than was the case in March 2019.

On Thursday, it was announced that the amount of taxation pre-paid by companies was down 30% (2 billion euro) in March.

The Federal Finance Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) told VRT News that he isn’t surprised by the “unprecedented” figures.

"Really it is comparable to a war breaking out. But it is also a reflection of the measures we have taken. We have obliged almost everyone to stay indoors and have shut down a large proportion of our shops. We had expected this, but it does of course bring a lump to your throat when you see the figures”.

Mr De Croo added that this will be a one-off and if the re-start of the economy that will get under way from Monday is handled well and we stick to the rules there is no reason to believe that the sharp downturn in revenue is structural. However, things coild be very different if the European economy remains in crisis.