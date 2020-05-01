Road worthiness test centre reopen on Monday, driving tests from 18 May
The Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) has announced the relaxation of some of the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. From Monday (4 May) centres that test motor vehicles for road worthiness will reopen for the first time in 7 weeks. The centres will carry out so-called periodic road-worthiness tests. These are the test you need to have carried out at regular intervals, for example in the case of private cars this is one a year, while in the case of busses and coaches it is every 3 months.
From 11 May driving schools in Flanders will be allowed to give driving lessons again. A week later on Monday 18 May driving test centres across the region will re-open from theory tests. From 25 May you will be able to take you practice driving test for the B, BE and G driving licence categories again.
Taking a practical driving test while respecting the 1.5 metre social distancing rule won’t be easy. However, Ms Peeters reassured VRT News that "This is why will have reached an agreement with the sector that will enable the tests to proceed safely”.
"For example, the wearing of face masks will be mandatory during the lessons and during the practical exam. The examination centres have also promised to thoroughly disinfect the vehicle each time after use. We do of course ask everyone to act responsibly. Make a new appointment if you feel ill”, the Transport Minister added.