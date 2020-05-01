Road worthiness test centre reopen on Monday, driving tests from 18 May

From 11 May driving schools in Flanders will be allowed to give driving lessons again. A week later on Monday 18 May driving test centres across the region will re-open from theory tests. From 25 May you will be able to take you practice driving test for the B, BE and G driving licence categories again.

Taking a practical driving test while respecting the 1.5 metre social distancing rule won’t be easy. However, Ms Peeters reassured VRT News that "This is why will have reached an agreement with the sector that will enable the tests to proceed safely”.

"For example, the wearing of face masks will be mandatory during the lessons and during the practical exam. The examination centres have also promised to thoroughly disinfect the vehicle each time after use. We do of course ask everyone to act responsibly. Make a new appointment if you feel ill”, the Transport Minister added.