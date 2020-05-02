200 Moroccan Belgians fly into Zaventem

Belgium has strong ties with Morocco with around a half a million people of Moroccan heritage in Belgium. Moroccans are one of the largest immigrant communities in the country and many Moroccans immigrated to Belgium when it faced a labour shortage in the Sixties and Seventies.

Large numbers of Moroccan Belgians had travelled to Morocco ahead of the Easter break and when borders were closed due to the corona outbreak were stranded overseas.

Morocco has now relaxed its travel ban for dual nationals and is allowing Moroccans with dual nationality to travel abroad once again.