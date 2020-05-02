55 euro freebie to give local retailers a boost in De Panne

The city authorities are releasing 450,000 euros to fund what is called an “alternative summer and autumn programme” now it looks increasingly unlikely many of the usual entertaining summer events will be staged along the Flemish Riviera this summer. The resort is eager to encourage tourism the minute tourist activity is once again permitted.

De Panne hopes to organise events that can been experienced several times a week over a longer period of time.

“We don’t want to create one single unique moment” says city cabinet member Cindy Verbrugge (Flemish nationalist). “Visitors should get the feeling they can experience the event the next day or week too!”

De Panne sees its wide beach and car-free promenade as trump cards, as lots of space means it’s safer and large crowds can be avoided. Creative business people have also been invited to present ideas to the local authorities.