Asparagus for our amazing health care workers

Asparagus farmer Luk Lavrijsen from Herk-de-Stad (Limburg) decided to make a virtue out of necessity and honour Flanders’ amazing health workers with the gift of asparagus. In all 4,000 packs each containing a half a kilo of the home-grown vegetable were handed out to key workers at two Leuven hospital and no fewer than eleven care homes.

“Harvesting the asparagus has been back-breaking work for us, but as nothing compared to the awesome work of our care workers. They deserve a present!” said Luk.