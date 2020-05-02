COVID-19 deaths drop below 100

33 deaths were recorded in hospital, 49 in care homes. The latest figures bring the death toll to 7,765.

Pressure on hospitals too is easing. 128 new patients were admitted yesterday. There are currently 3,111 patients with COVID-19 in hospital. The figure is down 275 on the day, but Fridays are always a good day to go home, but with coronavirus you probably wouldn’t mind going home any day of the week.

689 patients are in critical care – down 60 on the day.

485 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed taking the infection total to 49,517.

12,211 patients have left hospital cured since 15 March – up 319 on the previous day.