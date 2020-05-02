Laptops for newcomers taking integration courses

Integration courses are obligatory for newcomers from outside the EU settling in Flanders. As a result of the corona emergency integration classes in the usual format are impossible and teachers have switched to online lessons.

The laptops, simple Chromebooks, are often used by schools. They will be loaned to newcomers who do not have access to a computer to follow lessons. The laptops remain the property of the agency and will have to be returned after the course Social Orientation, a course that can take up to 3 months.