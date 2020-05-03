Daily corona death tally edges even lower
79 people died as a result of COVID-19 yesterday. The figure is 3 down on Friday. 44 deaths were recorded in hospital, 35 in care homes. 7,844 people have now died of COVID-19 in Belgium. The figure includes confirmed and suspected cases.
The Belgian health institute Sciensano reports 77 patients were hospitalised on Saturday. 3,056 people are in hospital with the disease. 674 patients are in critical care wards – down 15 on the day.
98 people were discharged on Saturday. In all 12,309 patients have left hospital cured.
389 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed taking the total number of confirmed infections to 49,906.