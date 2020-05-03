From Monday: limited car journeys permitted for recreational purposes

Until now such journeys were only permitted to families with children aged up to 5 years for recreational activities e.g. visiting a wood or park. From Monday everybody will be allowed to make a limited journey to walk or jog in a nearby park or wood.

The crisis centre warns against using the car to visit parents or grandparents of a certain age in order to go for a walk with them. It’s not advisable to mix generations just yet is the message.

Day trips are still not permitted. People are not allowed to drive around the entire country.

Starting Monday outdoor sports activities are permitted involving members of the same household plus two friends. It must always be the same friends.

Tennis, golf, kayak trips and (kite) surfing all become possible.

Starting 4 May bikers may also go for a trip on their bike accompanied by two other bikers. The journey must start at home and end there without any visits to ‘hotspots’ or attractions on the way.

Commercial travellers too may resume their activities.

