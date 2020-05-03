Get your mouth mask at… the supermarket!

Supermarkets will be allowed to sell surgical masks. The federal government says agreements have been made with the distribution sector to prevent hoarding and guarantee the quality of masks.

“The federal and regional authorities have purchased millions of mouth masks for the medical sector. We are now using the purchasing power of supermarkets to bring additional surgical mouth masks to Belgium” says taskforce leader Philippe De Backer.

The supermarkets are going to treat the sale of mouth masks as a non-commercial activity. They will be sold at cost price plus a small contribution that will go to charity. Sales will be limited to counter hoarding.