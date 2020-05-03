J.K. Rowling to the rescue after Belgian minister’s embarrassing struggle with mask
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is sticking up for Belgian deputy premier Koen Geens after he got a pasting on social media when images showed him in an embarrassing struggle with a self-made face mask.
After the pictures of Mr Geens, who also doubles as Belgian justice minister and is responsible for the production and distribution of mouth masks made in material, went viral, the hit author said: “This is exactly the kind of thing I’d do, especially when being filmed”.
Mr Geens was chuffed Ms Rowling came to his defence. The pictures were taken when the justice minister visited a sewing workshop. He was handed a mouth mask, but struggled to put it on properly.