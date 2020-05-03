Trepidation among experts at our enthusiasm for the relaxation

“It’s really heading in the right direction” says Prof Vlieghe. “The falling trend is continuing and the number of patients in critical care is under700”, but the virologist is keen to stress a lot of work still needs to be done.

“In coming days the focus will be on the roll out of testing and the tracing of infections. We are looking forward to this with concern and excitement.”

The GEES chair stresses no final decision has yet been taken on whether shops will open on 11 May.

“We always said each step in the plan depends on conditions being met. We are looking step by step whether all conditions are met: the falling figures, good organisation to ensure everything happens safely and is structured. In a way the experts and I are looking at so many people’s enthusiasm with regard to the restart with some concern.”