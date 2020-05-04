5th year pupils to get measles, mumps and rubella jab at school

However, with important vaccinations due before the end of the school year, pupils in the 5th year of primary education will now be obliged to attend school for at least one day in order to get their jabs. The news first appeared in the daily ‘De Standaard’ and has since been confirmed by VRT sources.

Other inoculations can be postponed until next school year. However, measles, mumps and rubella can’t wait. Each school will decide autonomously when its pupils will be vaccinated.