Almost 90% fewer flights to and from Zaventem during April

April is the first month in which the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on aviation became fully apparent. Passenger traffic in Europe has all but imploded.

Although the pandemic took hold here in March the number of flights then was “only” down 40% compared with March last year. In April passenger traffic was all but decimated.

The lion’s share of traffic (between 50 and 60 flight movements/day) during April was made up of cargo planes, the airport’s Spokeswoman Isane Chioua Lekhli told VRT News. Meanwhile, the number of passenger flights was down to between 10 and 20/day.

The airport says that there are currently 10 airlines that are still offering (limited) passengers services to and from Zaventem. Occasional repatriation flights are also included in the batc.be figures.