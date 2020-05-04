First lot of face masks distributed to the public in Leuven
Today a first consignment of 20,000 face masks will be distributed to the residents of the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. The city authorities in Leuven have ordered 100,000 masks for residents of the city best known for its university and as the home of the multi-national brewer AB InBev.
The remaining 80,000 masks will be delivered and distributed over the next ten days.
Every resident of Leuven over the age of 12 will be given a two-layer cotton mask with room for a filter. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 will be given special child face masks.