COVID-19 death toll tops 8,000, 84 new hospital admissions

During the past 24 hours a further 84 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 3,082. Of these 646 are being treated on intensive care wards. This is 9 fewer than a day ago.

A further 97 deaths have been reported. Of these 57 people died in hospital and 40 passed away in care homes. Of those that died in care homes 62% had tested positive for COVID-19, the rest are said to have “probably” died of the virus. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium so far to 8,016.

During the past 24 hours 63 people were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of people that have been successfully treated for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals to 12,441.

During the past 24 hours 242 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There have been 50,509 confirmed infections in Belgium so far.