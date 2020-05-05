DNA on cap seems to confirm that it belonged to Belgian missing in Australia

On Monday the family of Théo Hayez, who is from Overijse in Flemish Brabant, wrote on the social media platform Facebook that further investigations were being carried out into the teenager’s disappearance. The family added that the Australian police carried out DNA tests on two strands of hair found on a baseball cap that had been handed in.

The cap was found last July by volunteers that were helping in the search for Théo Hayez. It was found in bushes near to the lighthouse at Byron Bay in New South Wales. The cap resembled a cap worn by Théo Hayez on the night of his disappearance.

The results of a DNA test carried out on the cap “appear to show that Théo Hayez was in the area”, a reliable source told Belga.

The Australian police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation that is now in the hands of the New South Wales Coroner.

The family has not given up hope and has launched a new campaign to find new information about Théo’s disappearance on the night of 31 May last year.