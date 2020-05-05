First person to be convicted for flouting social distancing rules caught flouting them again
A 23-year-old man from the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek who became the first person in Belgium to be convicted by a court for breaking the rules designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has been caught flouting them once again. Last month the man was given 125 community service after he was caught breaching social distancing rules on no fewer than 4 occasions at the end of March. At his trial he promised that in future he would stick to the rules designed to protect us all from COVID-19. However, he has since been caught again with a number of his friends in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. As a repeat offender he now risks a stiffer sentence.
On 24 April the Criminal Court in Brussels sentenced the man to 125 hours of community service after he was found guilty of a string of breaches of the social distancing rules.
After his trial the man gave a number of interviews in which he said that he felt that the sentence he had been given was justified and that in future he would respect the rules on social distancing.
However, less than a week later he was caught flouting the rules again. This time on the Voltaireplein in Molenbeek (photo above).
Denis Goeman of the Brussels Judicial Authorities told the VRT that “It is correct that he has been caught again and has been issued with a summons to appear in court again”. Mr Goeman added that the man is due in court again on Friday 15 May at 2pm.