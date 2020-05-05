First person to be convicted for flouting social distancing rules caught flouting them again

On 24 April the Criminal Court in Brussels sentenced the man to 125 hours of community service after he was found guilty of a string of breaches of the social distancing rules.

After his trial the man gave a number of interviews in which he said that he felt that the sentence he had been given was justified and that in future he would respect the rules on social distancing.

However, less than a week later he was caught flouting the rules again. This time on the Voltaireplein in Molenbeek (photo above).

Denis Goeman of the Brussels Judicial Authorities told the VRT that “It is correct that he has been caught again and has been issued with a summons to appear in court again”. Mr Goeman added that the man is due in court again on Friday 15 May at 2pm.