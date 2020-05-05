More than 20,000 more job-seekers compared with April last year

The Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) told journalists that “the corona crisis is also having a big impact on the labour market. We are now already seeing the effects of this”. Ms Crevits added that companies starting up again is “an important step towards getting the economy running”.

Interestingly the figures show that the rise in employment has been particularly high among those with a high level of academic attainment (+17.1%). The year-on-year rise is evident among all age groups, but is particularly pronounced among younger people between the ages of 20 and 30 (+16.8%).

More than half (52.4%) of job-seekers have been unemployed for less than a year. The number of people in Flanders that have been unemployed for between 1 and 3 months was 31.7% higher in April 2020 than it was in April 2019.