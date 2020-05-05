Local authorities will have to start organising child care once schools reopen says Catholic schools’ supremo

In a reaction to Mr Boeve’s interview, the Flemish Internal Affairs Minister Bart Somers (liberal, photo below) told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that municipal and city authorities are currently thinking about how they can assist.

"This needs to be organised as well as possible and that is a really big challenge. Local authorities are already examining the options. But they won’t be able to solve this on their own. I can’t imagine that there isn’t a single local authority in Flanders that is not thinking about how it can contribute and make a success of this”.

Mr Somers’ words were confirmed by Nathalie Debast of the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities. Ms Debast told VRT News that local authorities are keep to help but this will have financial implications