38 Arrests for spitting, sneezing or coughing up in Antwerp

Police officers agreed 2,688 amicable settlements with citizens, who agreed to part with 250 euros for violating corona measures. 48 amicable settlements were reached with traders, who agreed to pay fines of 750 euros after they flouted the restrictions.

Police in Antwerp Province made over 4,000 interventions. 38 people were detained for spitting, coughing or sneezing in somebody’s direction on purpose with intent to endanger someone.

Several defendants are expected in court in Antwerp and Mechelen soon.

Antwerp prosecutors opened 527 dossiers involving minors. These cases will be dealt with by youth magistrates.