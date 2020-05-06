COVID-19: hospitalisations drop under 3,000 at last

116 patients were hospitalised yesterday. 2,849 people are currently being treated for coronavirus in a Belgian hospital. 646 patients are in critical are wards, the same number as yesterday.

110 people died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 51 in hospital and 59 in care homes. An extra 229 deaths have also been added to the tally. These are deaths that had not been included in the figures in recent days. This brings the death toll of confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases to 8,339.

290 people were discharged from hospital on Tuesday. In all 12,731 people, who have been in hospital, have been cured.

272 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed yesterday taking the total to 50,781.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht: “The figure for the number of hospitalisations rose slightly. This is probably due to the weekend. I expect this figure to fall again in coming days.”