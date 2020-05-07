COVID-19 latest: big drop in patients in critical care
Belgium’s crisis centre has released the latest figures with regard to the corona emergency. 98 people were hospitalised on Wednesday. 2,688 patients are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
538 patients are in critical care wards. The figure is down sharply (116) on the previous day.
244 patients were discharged. So far 12,980 people have left hospital after recovering from coronavirus.
A further 80 deaths were reported: 37 in hospital, 43 in care homes. 8,415 people have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
639 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday taking the total to 51,420.