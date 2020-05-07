Flemish exports in the doldrums

Non-essential businesses were allowed to restart business-to-business operations last Monday and many entrepreneurs are seizing this opportunity. However, being allowed to restart doesn’t mean that all businesses can do so.

The Flemish employers’ organisation Voka quizzed 900 businesses earlier this week. Export-oriented businesses say that on average at the minute they are exporting a third less than usual. One in four businesses has seen their exports drop by over three-quarters or more, mainly as a result of slack international demand. Half of all exporting businesses believe that exports will only recover to reach normal levels after the summer.