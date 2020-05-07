Go ahead for care home visits
The Flemish taskforce for care homes has given the green light for care home residents to receive visits. Visits should preferably be limited to one and the same visitor. Visits should last no longer than half an hour and occur once a week. Individual homes will get the final say on whether visits can go ahead starting 18 May.
Visits will be limited to a specially designated room that will be disinfected after every visit or occur in the great outdoors. Visitors must declare they haven’t had coronavirus symptoms for at least a fortnight and will be registered.
Visits can’t proceed if there is a suspicion the care home resident may have coronavirus. Nothing may be touched or handed over and visitors must wear a mask they bring with them.