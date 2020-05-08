A further fall in the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

The figures show the falling trend continue.

There are currently 2,555 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is 108 fewer than was the case a day ago. Of these 508 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 34 on Thursday’s figures.

Since 15 March 13,201 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Belgian hospitals, 221 of these were discharged during the past 24 hours.

A father 591 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 107 deaths from COVID-19 were reported. 39 of these were in hospitals and 63 in care homes. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 8,521. Of those that have died up until now 47% did so in hospital, 52% at a care home, 0.3% in their own home and 0.4% elsewhere. All the deaths reported in hospital are confirmed COVID-19 death. At care homes 20% of the deaths have been confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, 80% were “probably” caused by the virus.