Corona crisis heightens fear among the jobless that they will be unable to find work

For the past eight weeks we have been asked to stay at home as much as possible. This isn’t easy for any of us. However, it is particularly difficult if you are looking for work.

“Interviews are being cancelled or postponed, employment fairs are not being held and training courses have been cancelled. Nevertheless, people are still looking for work quite intensively, albeit mainly online and with a rather difference focus than before the crisis”, Jolien Stremersch told VRT News.

86% of the job-seekers surveyed say that they are concerned that the corona crisis will prevent them finding work. These concerns are considerably greater than any concerns they had before the onset of the crisis. Women and those that had only just started looking for work are particularly concerned.

However, "Despite the high level of concern people aren’t just sitting about doing nothing. More than half (61%) of job-seekers say that they spend a lot of time looking for a job, although they now do this in a different way than before”, Ms Stremersch added.