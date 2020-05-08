Flemish Government announces a raft of measures to help businesses

One of the measures is the extension of the so-called “win-win” loans system. Family members or friends that lend money to a small or medium-sized business will be given a tax break. Soon the amount that will be able to be lent in this way will be increased to 75,000 euro for loans of 5 or 10 years.

In future the percentage of the loan for which the Flemish Government will stand as guarantor will be increased to 40% of the sum that still has to be repaid. Currently this is 30%. The new rules will apply to all such loans agreed before 31 December 2021.

In future, each business will be able to lend up to 300,000 euro in this way. Currently the limit is 200,000 euro.