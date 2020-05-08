King Filip attends ceremony to mark 75th anniversary of VE-Day

Belgium’s Head of State King Filip and his wife Queen Mathilde were among a small number of dignitaries at the Congress Column in Brussels on Friday at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of VE-Day. It was a short ceremony that was also attended by the Federal Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal). King Filip laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and stood a moment to reflect on the lives lost during the Second World War.