Manneken Pis to wear a mouth mask on Monday 11 May
Brussels’ most famous son Manneken Pis will show solidarity with the population at large this coming Monday by wearing a mouth mask. The little bronze statue of a boy that just can’t stop peeing will also be sporting the mask as a gesture of appreciation to the many thousands of health care and other care professionals that are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 each and every day. It is also a show of support for the many volunteers across Belgium that have made mouth masks and protective clothing for care workers in recent weeks.
The idea to give Manneken Pis a mouth mask comes from a group that brings together the fashion houses Degand and Nathan, the MAD Home of Creators and the Jeanne Toussaint Institute. The mask has been designed by Degand.
The Brussels City Alderman responsible for culture and tourism Delphine Houba (Francophone socialist) told journalists that "Through the official presentation of this mask our famous lad can show solidarity with the Belgians that have been asked to wear a mask as part of the exit strategy
“I am glad that our lad will be able to wear a made to measure cloth mask that will entirely cover his mouth and nose, as recommended by the National Security Council”, Ms Houba added.