Manneken Pis to wear a mouth mask on Monday 11 May

The idea to give Manneken Pis a mouth mask comes from a group that brings together the fashion houses Degand and Nathan, the MAD Home of Creators and the Jeanne Toussaint Institute. The mask has been designed by Degand.

The Brussels City Alderman responsible for culture and tourism Delphine Houba (Francophone socialist) told journalists that "Through the official presentation of this mask our famous lad can show solidarity with the Belgians that have been asked to wear a mask as part of the exit strategy

“I am glad that our lad will be able to wear a made to measure cloth mask that will entirely cover his mouth and nose, as recommended by the National Security Council”, Ms Houba added.