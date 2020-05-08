Validity of luncheon vouchers and “Eco Cheques” to be extended by 6 months
The validity of luncheon vouchers, “Eco Cheques” that can be used to purchase green products, gift vouchers and sport and culture cheques is to be extended by up to 6 mouths. The decision will be confirmed at Saturday’s Federal Cabinet meeting.
On Saturday the Federal Cabinet will approve measures that will extend the validity of all the above mentioned cheques that were issued (or will be issued) in March, April, May and June 2020 six months behind their normal expiry date.
The Federal Economy Minister Nathalie Muyle (Flemish Christian democrat) and the Federal Social Affairs Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) have reached an agreement on this with those that issue the cheques.
The measure only applies to gift vouchers that are valid in a multitude of stores such as those that might have been activated on a “Sodexo Card”. Gift vouchers issued by individual stores such as Action, C&A, and Galeria Inno etc. are not covered by the measure.
Sport and culture cheques that were to have expired on 30 September will be valid until 31 December.
Service Cheques to be valid up to three months longer
The paper Service Cheques that can be used to pay for domestic chores such as cleaning and ironing. The cheques that were due to expire in March and April will be valid three months longer, while those that were due to expire in May will see their validity extended by two months. Service cheques that were due to expire in June will be valid until the end of July.