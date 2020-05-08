Validity of luncheon vouchers and “Eco Cheques” to be extended by 6 months

On Saturday the Federal Cabinet will approve measures that will extend the validity of all the above mentioned cheques that were issued (or will be issued) in March, April, May and June 2020 six months behind their normal expiry date.

The Federal Economy Minister Nathalie Muyle (Flemish Christian democrat) and the Federal Social Affairs Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) have reached an agreement on this with those that issue the cheques.

The measure only applies to gift vouchers that are valid in a multitude of stores such as those that might have been activated on a “Sodexo Card”. Gift vouchers issued by individual stores such as Action, C&A, and Galeria Inno etc. are not covered by the measure.

Sport and culture cheques that were to have expired on 30 September will be valid until 31 December.