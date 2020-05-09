"A second wave of coronavirus infections is highly likely if we aren't careful”

“If we are able to find a balance between relaxing the measures and averting an increase in cases we will reach the finishing line. Now the finishing line is above all winning time over the virus. The only solution that will enable is to return to the old normal is a vaccine”.

"A second wave is highly likely if we aren’t careful and this is something we need to keep our eyes on. In the autumn there are a lot of other viruses in circulation, like flu, that have similar symptoms. It will be very difficult to make out which virus it is. We will have to prepare ourselves now to be able to monitor it then”.

Pierre Van Damme adds that tracing infected people’s contacts is pivotal to this. “Thanks to contact tracing we will be able to move from a lockdown in the whole country to a lockdown only in the places where it is necessary”.