Federal Government gives 15 million euro in financial support to local social services boards

The decision was made at Saturday morning’s weekly meeting of the Federal Government and representatives of the ten parties that gave it special powers to deal with the public health and economic issues that have arisen due to the novel coronavirus epidemic in Belgium.

As a result of the crisis more and more people are seeking help from their local social services boards. On Thursday the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) and its Walloon and Brussels counterparts UVCW and Brulocalis asked the Federal Prime Minster Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) to draw up an action plan in order to avert a social bloodbath.

In an open letter they pointed out that the people that are requesting help from the local social services boards don’t have a financial buffer to help see them through the crisis. The letter went on to say that people that were already living on the edge of poverty could end up living in even greater uncertainty.