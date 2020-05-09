MIVB to increase service levels from Monday

MIVB’s An Van Hamme told journalists that from Monday trams and busses will be operating at around 85% of their normal weekday timetable, while 90% of metro services will be running.

With the (partial) re-opening of schools due on Monday 18 May, MIVB says that from next weekend it intends to run a full service again for the first time in over two months.

As on the services operated by other public transport providers such as De Lijn and Belgian Railways (NMBS) everyone over the age of 12 that uses an MIVB bus, tram or metro will be obliged to wear a mouth mask. Passengers are also requested to try and maintain social distancing whenever possible and to only travel if they really need to. MIVB advised passengers to try and avoid travel during peak times if they can.