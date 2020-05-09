MIVB to increase service levels from Monday
The Brussels public transport company MIVB is to increase the number of buses, trams and underground trains in operation on its network from Monday. MIVB had cut back its services as demand for public transport fall back by 90% due to the lockdown. With many people already having returned to their places of work and shops selling non-essential goods opening again on Monday, the Brussels public transport company will now increase services again.
MIVB’s An Van Hamme told journalists that from Monday trams and busses will be operating at around 85% of their normal weekday timetable, while 90% of metro services will be running.
With the (partial) re-opening of schools due on Monday 18 May, MIVB says that from next weekend it intends to run a full service again for the first time in over two months.
As on the services operated by other public transport providers such as De Lijn and Belgian Railways (NMBS) everyone over the age of 12 that uses an MIVB bus, tram or metro will be obliged to wear a mouth mask. Passengers are also requested to try and maintain social distancing whenever possible and to only travel if they really need to. MIVB advised passengers to try and avoid travel during peak times if they can.