There is still a shortage of protective material for caring professionals

The researcher Filip Haegedorens told journalists that "Our questionnaire reveals that a quarter of caring professionals say that they have insufficient material to protect themselves. This is above all FFP masks, gowns, face protection, surgical masks, but also even gloves”.

There are also issues with stocks of basic materials required for the care of patients. This is particularly acute in care homes and among carers that care for people still living in their own homes. 18% of those questioned say that oxygen is in short supply, while 7% said that they didn’t have enough palliative medication.